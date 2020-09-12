Advertisement

PHOTOS: New station opens for Ozark Fire Protection District

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A new fire station is officially open for the Ozark Fire Protection District.

Ozark firefighters held a ceremony Thursday to dedicate the opening of Fire Station #2, located at 6052 North 25th St.

State Fire Marshal Tim Bean, State Representative Lynn Morgan, members of the local Chamber of Commerce and others joined to cut the ribbon and open the new station officially to the public.

