Portland mayor bans cops from using tear gas during protests

Police officers detain a Black Lives Matter protester outside the Penumbra Kelly Building on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Portland, Ore. This weekend Portland will mark 100 consecutive days of protests over the May 25 police killing of George Floyd.
Police officers detain a Black Lives Matter protester outside the Penumbra Kelly Building on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Portland, Ore. This weekend Portland will mark 100 consecutive days of protests over the May 25 police killing of George Floyd.(AP Photo/Noah Berger)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The mayor of Portland has ordered police in Oregon’s largest city to stop using tear gas for crowd control during often violent protests that have racked the city for months.

Ted Wheeler said Thursday that the order is effective immediately. It comes as protesters have held nightly demonstrations since the police killing in May of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Many have been violent.

Wheeler is a Democrat and was tear gassed when he went to a demonstration against the presence of federal authorities dispatched to the city to protect federal property.

He says he still wants police to respond aggressively to prevent violence and vandalism.

