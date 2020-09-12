Advertisement

REPORTS: Police standoff near Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City

A general, overall view of the exterior of Arrowhead Stadium prior to the AFC Divisional playoff football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. The Steelers won 18-16. (Scott Boehm via AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers from the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department are currently involved in a standoff with an armed person near Arrowhead Stadium.

Around noon Saturday, the police department informed the public to avoid the parking lots at the Truman Sports complex. Police say an armed person was in the parking lot, located in front of Arrowhead Stadium and Kauffman Stadium.

According to reports from KMBC and KSHB, police say a man fired shots in the parking lot.

No sporting events are currently being held at Arrowhead Stadium or Kauffman Stadium, but the Kansas City Royals have a game scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Saturday. It’s unclear whether the game will be delayed in response.

