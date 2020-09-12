REPORTS: Police standoff near Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers from the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department are currently involved in a standoff with an armed person near Arrowhead Stadium.

Around noon Saturday, the police department informed the public to avoid the parking lots at the Truman Sports complex. Police say an armed person was in the parking lot, located in front of Arrowhead Stadium and Kauffman Stadium.

🚨ALERT🚨 avoid the parking lots at the Truman Sports complex; police and security have entrances locked down and the complex is CLOSED. Police investigating an armed person in the parking lot. THERE ARE NO EVENTS CURRENTLY HAPPENING AT EITHER STADIUM @Chiefs @Royals @MoDOT_KC — kcpolice (@kcpolice) September 12, 2020

According to reports from KMBC and KSHB, police say a man fired shots in the parking lot.

No sporting events are currently being held at Arrowhead Stadium or Kauffman Stadium, but the Kansas City Royals have a game scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Saturday. It’s unclear whether the game will be delayed in response.

