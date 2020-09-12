Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. announces COVID-19 death, 14th reported in September

Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports a new COVID-19 death in the county Saturday.

Fourteen people in the county have died from COVID-19 in September, according to the health department.

The patient was a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions, per the health department. He was associated with long-term care.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has reported 44 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Director of Health Clay Goddard suggests several practices to limit the spread, urging everyone to wear a mask, practice physical distancing, wash your hands, and stay home when you are sick.

Long-term care in Greene County

"The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has worked closely alongside the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and with local long-term care facilities to assist with testing, secure Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and to provide guidance on best practices for disease prevention and containment in an institutional setting.

While it is ultimately DHSS that has the regulatory authority, responsibility and oversight of communicable disease containment in long-term care setting, local public health departments are a partner in serving as a liaison to support the state’s disease prevention strategy. This strategy includes facility-wide testing of staff and residents after a positive test of either a resident or staff, and repeated testing until there are no additional cases.

Long-term care facilities are required to report a positive case among staff or residents to DHSS within 24 hours so guidance can be provided on comprehensive testing, isolation and quarantine instructions, personal protective equipment and staffing. State guidance for long-term care facilities can be found here."

