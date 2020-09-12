Springfield’s September 2020 sales tax revenue comes in more than $1 million over budget

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield says its latest sales tax check is more than $1 million over budget.

The city’s finance director, David Holtmann, said this is good news for the city, but it doesn’t plan on spending the excess money just yet.

This year, the coronavirus pandemic was at the forefront of the city’s budgeting decisions.

“We budgeted on a much more conservative basis moving into the new year in July, thinking there would still be quite a bit of impact getting those businesses back to the full norm," Holtmann said.

Springfield’s September sales tax revenues totaled around $5.3 million, around $1 million more than the city expected. Holtmann said it was a pleasant surprise.

“In fact [revenues] were higher than they were last year at this time, so that is really good news from the perspective that a majority of our revenue from the city is sales tax," he said.

Holtmann said there is a two month lag on the numbers. What was released Thursday actually reflects the city’s sales tax from July.

“Hopefully we can continue that trend and not have to look at any alternate plans," he said.

The finance director said when stay-at-home orders hit, there was around a 16% decrease in sales tax revenue. While the excess funds may bring hope, Holtmann said some businesses are still struggling.

“Big retail stores are doing very well," he said. “There are a lot of other, smaller businesses that are not doing so well. So while we’ve seen significant increases in certain areas, there’s still a large portion of retail that is hurting."

Holtmann said there are still no big plans for spending the extra cash just yet.

”Had we stayed on course with the growth that we were experiencing prior to the pandemic, this would be expected," he said. "So, it’s bringing it back to the pre-COVID-19 level would be a good way to look at it.”

Holtmann said one of the best ways for the city to continue on this upward trend of sales tax revenue would be to shop local.

