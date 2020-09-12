Tiny songbird that vanished from Missouri returns to state

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri wildlife agencies are hoping a tiny songbird that disappeared from the state a century ago will settle in again.

Wildlife agencies released the brown-headed nuthatch into the wild in late August, after a woodlands was restored in the Mark Twain National Forest.

The quarter-ounce bird disappeared from Missouri in the early 1900s after loggers cut down more than a million acres of forest. Fifty birds were released into the forest, and another 50 will be released next August.

The nuthatches are from the Ouachita National Forest in Arkansas.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.