Tiny songbird that vanished from Missouri returns to state

Brown-headed nuthatch.
Brown-headed nuthatch.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri wildlife agencies are hoping a tiny songbird that disappeared from the state a century ago will settle in again.

Wildlife agencies released the brown-headed nuthatch into the wild in late August, after a woodlands was restored in the Mark Twain National Forest.

The quarter-ounce bird disappeared from Missouri in the early 1900s after loggers cut down more than a million acres of forest. Fifty birds were released into the forest, and another 50 will be released next August.

The nuthatches are from the Ouachita National Forest in Arkansas.

