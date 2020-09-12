Advertisement

Wanted fugitive in an Arizona county arrested by FBI agents in Springfield

Arthur Lien was arrested by FBI agents in Springfield on Friday, September 11, 2020.
Arthur Lien was arrested by FBI agents in Springfield on Friday, September 11, 2020.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man, considered to be one of the most wanted fugitives in an Arizona county, was arrested by FBI agents Friday in Springfield, Missouri.

Arthur Lien, an accused child molester, was taken into custody without incident Friday after several community tips, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona.

The sheriff’s office says Lien has been on the run since January 13, 2020. He was on the “Maricopa County’s Most Wanted” list for several weeks, according to NBC affiliate KPNX in Phoenix, Arizona.

Lien was wanted on suspicion of molestation of a child and attempt to commit molestation of a child. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Tactical Enforcement Unit, working with the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, tracked Lien in the Springfield, Missouri area after tips from several community members.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Lien initially called a Maricopa County detective to self-surrender. However, he did not and instead turned off his phone. After conducting a thorough investigation and receiving several tips, the task force worked in collaboration with the Springfield, Missouri FBI Office to make an arrest.

“This is exceptional work by the task force and a great example of the importance of working together with our law enforcement partners as well as our community members as peers,” said Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone. “I look forward to a continued partnership to get these dangerous felons off our streets.”

Lien is being held at the Greene County Jail. Deputies say he is being held without bond on his Arizona charges.

