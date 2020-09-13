Horses from two states checked for vesicular stomatitis before leaving annual fox trotting event in Ava, Mo.

AVA, Mo. (KY3) - Now to Ava - This week, hundreds of horses and riders from all over the country competed in the 62nd Annual Show and Celebration for the Missouri Fox Trotting Horse Breed Association. Before some horses could head home, they had to be checked for a viral disease that can spread in horses.

“We’re just wanting to make sure that were not getting a large population of horses that are contracting it here," Dr. Peters told KY3.

Dr. Mike Peters of Animal Clinic of Ava, set up shop for several hours Saturday to check more than a dozen horses from Arkansas and Florida, for vesicular stomatitis.

The disease causes ulcers or lesions on the gums and lips and also sometimes on the coronary bands of horses.

“It looks very similar to foot and mouth disease, Dr. Peters explained. Everyone is familiar with foot and mouth disease and that’s of course devastating to anything that is diagnosed with that. We don’t have that.”

It can be spread through insects or saliva.

Florida hasn’t reported any cases of vesicular stomatitis, while Arkansas has reported four.

In Missouri, there have been 52 reported cases in 11 counties, including Douglas County.

Dr. Peters checked horses' gums for ulcers, listened to their breathing to check for pneumonia and took each horse’s temperature.

“We’re a county that had some cases and border a county that had some cases. Florida doesn’t want it and Arkansas has it, they just don’t want any more of it," Dr. Peters added.

Lisa King from Harrison is learning more about the disease.

She doesn’t mind a quick check up on her award-winning horse, Playboy Central.

“It’s certainly not fun for them, King said. I’m not real familiar with it but we’re definitely doing what we can from getting it.”

To compete at the show and celebration, all horses had to be medically cleared by their local veterinarian.

No cases of the virus were detected by Dr. Peters.

“You do your part to keep your animals healthy and keep everyone else’s horse from getting it. It’s definitely something that’s like the coronavirus - you do your part," King said.

