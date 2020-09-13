Advertisement

Lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair sells for more than $81,000

PHOTO: President Abraham Lincoln, Photo Date: February 5, 1865
PHOTO: President Abraham Lincoln, Photo Date: February 5, 1865
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (AP) - A lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair along with a bloodstained telegram about his 1865 assassination have been sold at auction for more than $81,000.

RR Auction of Boston says the items were sold during an auction that ended Saturday. The roughly 2-inch (5 centimeter) long lock of hair was removed during Lincoln’s postmortem examination after he was fatally shot at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., by John Wilkes Booth.

It was presented to Dr. Lyman Beecher Todd, a Kentucky postmaster and a cousin of Mary Todd Lincoln, the 16th president’s widow. No information about the buyer was released.

