Advertisement

Oklahoma tops Missouri State, 48-0, in Petrino’s MSU coaching debut

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) carries against Missouri State defenders Ferrin Manulelua (5), Michael Pope (97), and Von Young (54) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, Pool)
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) carries against Missouri State defenders Ferrin Manulelua (5), Michael Pope (97), and Von Young (54) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, Pool)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (KY3) - Spencer Rattler threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns in his first start and No. 5 Oklahoma rolled past Missouri State 48-0 on Saturday night.

Rattler, the highly touted redshirt freshman from Phoenix, only played the first two quarters and helped the Sooners take a 41-0 lead.

The Sooners led 31-0 at the end of the first quarter and outgained the Bears 236 yards to 1. It was the first time since 2008 that Oklahoma scored at least 31 points in a first quarter and the sixth time in school history.

Rattler got plenty of help. Seth McGowan, a true freshman, caught a touchdown pass and ran for a score. Charleston Rambo had four catches for 80 yards and two scores, including a 53-yard touchdown catch from Rattler. Oklahoma gained 608 total yards, including 484 passing.

The Sooners held Missouri State to 136 yards and seven first downs in their first shutout since 2015.

It was a rough debut with the Bears for coach Bobby Petrino, best known for his success at Louisville and Arkansas. He took over a Missouri State program that went 1-10 last season.

Redshirt freshman Jaden Johnson completed 9 of 19 passes for 72 yards for the Bears.

Oklahoma limited seating to 25 percent of capacity, therefore making its sellout crowd of 22,700 its smallest since Nov. 10, 1945.

THE TAKEAWAY

Missouri State: The Bears were nowhere near ready for this level of competition.

Oklahoma: The Sooners' passing game looked crisp. Rattler’s ability to complete the deep ball coupled with his mobility will give defensive coordinators fits. Oklahoma’s defense was aggressive and tackled well to start its second year under coordinator Alex Grinch. The Sooners held the Bears without a first down for nearly 25 minutes to start the game.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

None. Oklahoma what was expected and most of the teams ranked ahead of the Sooners did not play on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Missouri State: Scheduled to visit Central Arkansas on Sept. 26.

Oklahoma: Scheduled to host Kansas State on Sept. 26.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Cardinals, Royals combine for six home runs in victories Saturday

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals both won Saturday with help from some big-time home runs.

Sports

NASCAR: Keselowski dominates in playoff win at Richmond

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Keselowski led a race-high 192 of the 400 laps and gave Team Penske a sweep of the day – Will Power won for the IndyCar arm of the organization earlier Saturday.

Sports

Former MSU Bear Luke Voit makes MLB history with first leadoff, walk-off sac fly

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Luke Voit led off the 10th inning with a game-ending sacrifice fly in a New York Yankees victory.

Sports

PHOTOS: Loved ones pay respects during funeral service for Lou Brock

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hillel Italli, Associated Press
Loved ones pay respects during funeral service for St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame outfielder Lou Brock.

Latest News

Sports

Naomi Osaka comes back, beats Azarenka for 2nd US Open title

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Naomi Osaka has won her second U.S. Open championship and third Grand Slam title overall

Sports

Mondesi homers, swipes two bases in Royals win; Cardinals drop series opener to Reds

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Kansas City Royals won their series opener, while the St. Loius Cardinals dropped Friday's contest.

News

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Check out the Ozarks Sports Zone’s updated scoreboard for Week 3

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT
|
By KY3 Staff
Week 3 of the high school football season features several important early season matchups across the Ozarks.

News

Chiefs rookie Edwards-Helaire shines in NFL debut vs Texans

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
With starter Damien Williams opting out due to the coronavirus pandemic, Edwards-Helaire shouldered a massive load with aplomb Thursday night.

News

WATCH LIVE: NBC’s Sunday Night Football game (cable/satellite subscribers)

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:59 AM CDT
|
By KY3 Staff
This most unusual NFL season kicks off with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs facing the Houston Texans before about 17,000 fans at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night.

Chiefs vs. Texas

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT
Just about the only thing that looked familiar about the NFL’s long-awaited return Thursday night was the sight of Patrick Mahomes effortlessly leading the Kansas City Chiefs up and down the field. The Super Bowl MVP thew for 211 yards and three touchdowns, Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran through the rain for 138 yards and another score, and the Chiefs began defense of their first championship in 50 years by beating the Houston Texans 34-20 on Thursday night before a socially distanced crowd of about 17,000 due to the coronavirus pandemic.