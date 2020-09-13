Advertisement

Oldest living WWII veteran turns 111, celebrates birthday at New Orleans home

Lawrence Brooks, a New Orleans native and the oldest known U.S. veteran of World War II, celebrated his 111th birthday at his home in New Orleans.
Lawrence Brooks, a New Orleans native and the oldest known U.S. veteran of World War II, celebrated his 111th birthday at his home in New Orleans.(CNN/National WWII Museum)
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (KY3) - The oldest living WWII veteran celebrated his 111th birthday Saturday at his New Orleans home, according to the National WWII Museum.

Lawrence Brooks was honored with plane flyovers at his home, a socially distanced performance from his front porch.

Last year, Brooks celebrated his 110th birthday at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.

Brooks was born Sept. 12, 1909, and served in the predominantly African-American 91st Engineer Battalion, which was stationed in New Guinea and then the Philippines during World War II. He was a servant to three white officers in his battalion.

