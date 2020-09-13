Oldest living WWII veteran turns 111, celebrates birthday at New Orleans home

NEW ORLEANS (KY3) - The oldest living WWII veteran celebrated his 111th birthday Saturday at his New Orleans home, according to the National WWII Museum.

Lawrence Brooks was honored with plane flyovers at his home, a socially distanced performance from his front porch.

Last year, Brooks celebrated his 110th birthday at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.

Brooks was born Sept. 12, 1909, and served in the predominantly African-American 91st Engineer Battalion, which was stationed in New Guinea and then the Philippines during World War II. He was a servant to three white officers in his battalion.

Happy 111th Birthday to Mr. Lawrence Brooks of New Orleans, LA! While we weren't able to have our usual birthday party at the Museum this year, we were able to host a socially distanced celebration that he could view safely from his porch. pic.twitter.com/DyzyWc0oCw — National WWII Museum (@WWIImuseum) September 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.