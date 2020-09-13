Report: Missouri ranks 40th in educators pay compared to other full-time workers in the state

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new review of teacher salaries ranks each state by its average salaries for teachers from kindergarten to 12th grade in comparison to other full-time workers in their state. Missouri ranked 40th.

The report, from Utah-based domain business.org, compared each state’s average K–12 teaching salary, pulled from the National Education Center’s 2018–2019 school year data, to its average salary for full-time, year-round employees, found in the US Census Bureau’s annual American Community Survey.

New York offers the best pay for teachers, while Virginia has the worst relative pay for teachers, per the study. Nationally, the average teacher salary was $61,189, nearly 7% less than the national average salary

