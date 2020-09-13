Advertisement

Report: Missouri ranks 40th in educators pay compared to other full-time workers in the state

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new review of teacher salaries ranks each state by its average salaries for teachers from kindergarten to 12th grade in comparison to other full-time workers in their state. Missouri ranked 40th.

The report, from Utah-based domain business.org, compared each state’s average K–12 teaching salary, pulled from the National Education Center’s 2018–2019 school year data, to its average salary for full-time, year-round employees, found in the US Census Bureau’s annual American Community Survey.

According to the report, the average Idaho teacher was paid $50,064, which is about 14% lower than the average full-time person’s annual wage. Over the past ten years, teacher pay actually declined in the state by around 5%, although it has only dropped by less than 1% since 2018.

New York offers the best pay for teachers, while Virginia has the worst relative pay for teachers, per the study. Nationally, the average teacher salary was $61,189, nearly 7% less than the national average salary

