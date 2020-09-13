Advertisement

Six months since first COVID-19 case confirmed in Greene County; here’s where the county stands now

Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo(KY3)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Six months have passed since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Greene County.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson joined leaders from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to announce the county’s first "presumptive positive” case of COVID-19 at the time, which was also the second case reported in the state.

Since then, Greene County and the city of Springfield have both issued and lifted stay-at-home orders, while the city of Springfield issued a mask mandate in July, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Springfield-Greene County COVID-19 Dashboard, these were the cumulative totals of cases and deaths in Greene County on a monthly basis since the first county’s case was reported:

March 12: 1 case, 0 deaths

April 12 (One month): 76 cases, 8 deaths

May 12 (Two months): 90 cases, 8 deaths

June 12 (Three months): 194 cases, 8 deaths

July 12 (Four months): 520 cases, 9 deaths

August 12 (Five months): 1,765 cases, 16 deaths

September 12 (Six months): 4,804 cases, 44 deaths

“These deaths are again a sad reminder that COVID-19 is not over, and that while some of us may think we won’t be impacted, there are no guarantees with this disease,” said Clay Goddard, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director of Health earlier in September. “At the very least, we owe it to each other—and especially those at high risk—to faithfully practice watching our distance, wearing our masks and washing our hands.”

As of Sunday, September 12, Greene County has reported 4,833 cases of COVID-19. The county reports 2,296 active cases and 2,493 recoveries.

