Springfield Area Memorial Stair Climb, now virtual, extends to December 31

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Instead, of meeting at the stadium, participants of the eighth annual Springfield Memorial Stair Climb had the chance to join in their own way. The event is being held virtually and has been extended to December 31.

“It is very different. You miss the camaraderie, you miss the big group in the crowd of people because that helps motivate a lot," explained Chad Shell, Assistant Fire Chief with Ebenezer Fire Protection District. " There’s four of us doing it together, so that helps.”

Shell and his wife did the climb immediately after their shift. He said, although it was different, the mission to honor and remember was still present. To continue with tradition, Shell and his group rung a virtual bell and said the names they carried on the climb.

Adam Neff, the founder, and climb coordinator of the annual Springfield Area Memorial Stair Climb said although it was different the important thing is we can still memorialize, remember, and carry that badge of those who died.

Despite the pandemic shifting the climb virtual, more than 200 climbers were registered to participate this year, exceeding numbers from the very first year. Neff said they are expecting more people to join throughout the year.

Virtual participants have until December 31, 2020, to join the climb. You can walk, run, bike, or hike 9.11K or climb the equivalent of 110 floors of the World Trade Center. All would be done in memory of the 343 members of the Fire Department of New York who died on September 11, 2001.

2200 steps up= 110 floors

20 steps up = 1 floor

For more information on the virtual event, click here.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.