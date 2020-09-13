Advertisement

Springfield family spots hummingbird moth in garden

Doug Duncan spotted a hummingbird moth in Springfield, Missouri.
Doug Duncan spotted a hummingbird moth in Springfield, Missouri.(Doug Duncan)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As summer nears an end, one Springfield family made the most of their weekend outdoors and noticed an unusual visitor.

Doug Duncan and his family spotted a hummingbird moth in their garden, submitting this photo of the insect enjoying the flowers Sunday afternoon to KY3.

The hummingbird moth, scientifically named Hemaris thysbe, “can remain suspended in the air in front of a flower while they unfurl their long tongues and insert them in flowers to sip their nectar,” according to the U.S. Forest Service. “They even emit an audible hum like hummingbirds.”

These insects can be rare to spot, but are considered widespread in North America and can be found throughout Missouri, according to a distribution map from the U.S. Forest Service.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

