Springfield Police Department honors 15 promotions
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:03 AM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Thursday, the Springfield Police Department celebrated 15 officers during a promotional ceremony at the Springfield Regional Police and Fire Training Center.
- Lieutenant Fred Beck was promoted to Captain
- Sergeant Bryan Welch to Lieutenant
- Corporal Matt Farmer to Sergeant
- Corporal Jason Trusler to Sergeant
- Corporal Michael Karnes to Sergeant
- Corporal Aaron Cassity to Sergeant
- Officer Michael Ramsey to Corporal
- Officer Brandon Keene to Corporal
- Officer Kyle Campbell to Corporal
- Officer Jason Copley to Corporal
- Officer Jason Kitta to Corporal
- Officer Wes Harbin to Corporal
- Officer Stephen Layton to Corporal
- Officer Joshua McMullin to Corporal
- Officer Gil Correa to Corporal
