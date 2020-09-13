Springfield Police Department honors 15 promotions

Advertisement

SPD announces 15 promotions
By Sara Forhetz
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Thursday, the Springfield Police Department celebrated 15 officers during a promotional ceremony at the Springfield Regional Police and Fire Training Center.

  • Lieutenant Fred Beck was promoted to Captain
  • Sergeant Bryan Welch to Lieutenant
  • Corporal Matt Farmer to Sergeant
  • Corporal Jason Trusler to Sergeant
  • Corporal Michael Karnes to Sergeant
  • Corporal Aaron Cassity to Sergeant
  • Officer Michael Ramsey to Corporal
  • Officer Brandon Keene to Corporal
  • Officer Kyle Campbell to Corporal
  • Officer Jason Copley to Corporal
  • Officer Jason Kitta to Corporal
  • Officer Wes Harbin to Corporal
  • Officer Stephen Layton to Corporal
  • Officer Joshua McMullin to Corporal
  • Officer Gil Correa to Corporal

