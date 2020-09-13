Springfield Police Department honors 15 promotions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Thursday, the Springfield Police Department celebrated 15 officers during a promotional ceremony at the Springfield Regional Police and Fire Training Center.

Lieutenant Fred Beck was promoted to Captain

Sergeant Bryan Welch to Lieutenant

Corporal Matt Farmer to Sergeant

Corporal Jason Trusler to Sergeant

Corporal Michael Karnes to Sergeant

Corporal Aaron Cassity to Sergeant

Officer Michael Ramsey to Corporal

Officer Brandon Keene to Corporal

Officer Kyle Campbell to Corporal

Officer Jason Copley to Corporal

Officer Jason Kitta to Corporal

Officer Wes Harbin to Corporal

Officer Stephen Layton to Corporal

Officer Joshua McMullin to Corporal

Officer Gil Correa to Corporal

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.