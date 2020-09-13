Advertisement

Springfield seeks public input on Galloway Trail Reconstruction Project

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The city of Springfield is asking for public input on the upcoming Galloway Trail Reconstruction Project.

Plans call for upgrades between Barton Street and Republic Road along Lone Pine Avenue. The city of Springfield asks for input with a public comment card, which is available through Monday, Sept. 14.

The project calls for reconstruction approximately 2,700 feet of existing asphalt trail with a new 8- to 10-foot-wide concrete surface compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

According to Springfield city leaders, the new trail will follow the same trail alignment and will require no tree removals.

Construction is expected to begin in Winter 2020/2021 and will require a 60-day closure for one section of the trail. The reconstruction project will be funded primarily through a federal Surface Transportation Block Grant with a 20% required local match.

The Galloway Creek Greenway Trail is the highest-used section of trail in the city. It continues to grow in popularity, connecting neighborhoods and businesses to the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, Springfield Lake, and Pershing Elementary and Middle Schools.

