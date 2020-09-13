Still searching: Family of man missing in Branson remains hopeful

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The family of a man missing in Taney County needs your help.

It’s been 7 months since David Koenig vanished.

The amateur Mixed Martial Arts fighter was last seen at the Peach Tree Inn in on Green Mountain Drive in Branson at the beginning of February.

The 25 year-old is described as 6′6″, weighing 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that helps Koenig’s family find him.

Friends of Koenig’s family has organized a few search parties, last month, hoping to find him.

Branson Police say this case is active and that they are investigating any and all leads.

You can leave your tip anonymously with department at 417-334-3300.

