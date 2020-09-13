Advertisement

Target’s car seat trade-in event returns, runs through Sept. 26

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Target’s popular car seat trade-in event is underway.

From now until September 26, parents can bring an old car seat or based to a nearby Target, then receive a 20% off coupon, according to Target’s website.

The coupon can be used to purchase one new item of baby gear, including a new stroller or car seat.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, parents will be asked to drop the care sear at a the designated box inside the store, then follow specific instructions on the Target app to acquire the coupon.

Through the car seat trade-in program, Target says 14.4 million pounds worth of car seats have been recycled.

