Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2020: How you can make a difference

Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You can make a difference with each step you take on Saturday, September 19.

Join the Alzheimer’s Association for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The event is going virtual this year, so once you register online, you can participate anywhere.

To find out more information or to register for the event, head over to this website: act.alz.org/springfieldwalk

