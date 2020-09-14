’100 Deadliest Days of Summer' over in Missouri, state doesn’t see increase in teen driver fatalities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is referred to as the “100 deadliest days of summer” for young drivers. Nationwide, that time sees an increase in fatalities for those young drivers.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that during this time there isn’t an increase in teen drivers involved fatal crashes.

“We’re very fortunate here in Missouri that year after year after year, we don’t specifically see that that period is a more dangerous time for our youth," Highway Patrol’s Sgt. John Leukenhoff says.

Troopers are taking safe driver initiatives into schools to educate those young drivers. Some of those initiatives include having kids simulate texting and driving a golf cart, or wearing drunk goggles.

“Making them realize that not just your cell phone is the only distraction," Leukenhoff says. "Maybe it’s other kids in the car. Maybe it’s reaching for things, messing with your hamburger or cheeseburger, changing the radio station. Whatever the case may be and we work very hard with the schools to try to get that thought process into the minds of those kids.”

The biggest takeaway for teen drivers is to remember that focusing on driving is the only thing you should be doing when behind the wheel.

“Inattention leads to more crashes," Leukenhoff says. "So if you’re inattentive and the road gets slick, you’re inattentive and you don’t see that animal about to cross the road, you’re inattentive and you don’t see that car about to pull out the side road. Whatever the case may be, put that cell phone down, slow down, pay attention and make sure you’re always buckled up.”

Highway patrol says distracted driving is the leading cause of crashes. As we approach fall weather, the roads can become more slick and drivers need to be conscious of that.

