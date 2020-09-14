Advertisement

’100 Deadliest Days of Summer' over in Missouri, state doesn’t see increase in teen driver fatalities

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is referred to as the “100 deadliest days of summer” for young drivers. Nationwide, that time sees an increase in fatalities for those young drivers.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that during this time there isn’t an increase in teen drivers involved fatal crashes.

“We’re very fortunate here in Missouri that year after year after year, we don’t specifically see that that period is a more dangerous time for our youth," Highway Patrol’s Sgt. John Leukenhoff says.

Troopers are taking safe driver initiatives into schools to educate those young drivers. Some of those initiatives include having kids simulate texting and driving a golf cart, or wearing drunk goggles.

“Making them realize that not just your cell phone is the only distraction," Leukenhoff says. "Maybe it’s other kids in the car. Maybe it’s reaching for things, messing with your hamburger or cheeseburger, changing the radio station. Whatever the case may be and we work very hard with the schools to try to get that thought process into the minds of those kids.”

The biggest takeaway for teen drivers is to remember that focusing on driving is the only thing you should be doing when behind the wheel.

“Inattention leads to more crashes," Leukenhoff says. "So if you’re inattentive and the road gets slick, you’re inattentive and you don’t see that animal about to cross the road, you’re inattentive and you don’t see that car about to pull out the side road. Whatever the case may be, put that cell phone down, slow down, pay attention and make sure you’re always buckled up.”

Highway patrol says distracted driving is the leading cause of crashes. As we approach fall weather, the roads can become more slick and drivers need to be conscious of that.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Code Ninja sees an increase in enrollment for STEM coding classes since school started

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
Since October, Code Ninja has been giving students here in the Ozarks opportunities in STEM, coding and problem solving.

Local

MDC to offer deer hunting clinic for kids with terminal, chronic illnesses

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a unique opportunity for youth with terminal or chronic illnesses to participate in a hunting clinic and mentored deer hunt this fall in northeast Missouri.

Local

Springfield family spots hummingbird moth in garden

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
As summer nears an end, one Springfield family made the most of their weekend outdoors and noticed an unusual visitor.

Sports

Keller’s shutout lifts Royals to sixth straight win; Cardinals drop series to Reds

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Royals won their sixth straight game Sunday behind Brad Keller's shutout.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice Weather Much of This Week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
Pleasant weather for Sunday

Sports

Albert Pujols hits 660th career homer, ties Willie Mays for 5th place

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Albert Pujols hit his 660th career homer, tying the Los Angeles Angels slugger for fifth on the all-time list with Willie Mays.

Local

Missouri spends $1.3M defending marijuana permit decisions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri regulators have spent $1.3 million to defend themselves in court against a wave of lawsuits filed by businesses that were denied medical marijuana business licenses.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,613 new COVID-19 cases; Arkansas up 508 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

National

Lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair sells for more than $81,000

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair along with a bloodstained telegram about his 1865 assassination have been sold at auction for more than $81,000.

Coronavirus

Six months since first COVID-19 case confirmed in Greene County; here’s where the county stands now

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Six months have passed since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Greene County.