Cases of COVID-19 inside the Greene County Jail declining

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office reports declining cases of COVID-19 inside the jail.

Administrators report 33 inmates within the facility are positive with the virus. Jail staff say they are awaiting the tests of five other inmates. The staff reports 94 recoveries among inmates.

Among the staff, 16 have tested positive with five pending tests. One of those staff members is hospitalized with the virus. Jail staff report 44 members have recovered from the virus, returning to work.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.