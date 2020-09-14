Advertisement

Cases of COVID-19 inside the Greene County Jail declining

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office reports declining cases of COVID-19 inside the jail.

Administrators report 33 inmates within the facility are positive with the virus. Jail staff say they are awaiting the tests of five other inmates. The staff reports 94 recoveries among inmates.

Among the staff, 16 have tested positive with five pending tests. One of those staff members is hospitalized with the virus. Jail staff report 44 members have recovered from the virus, returning to work.

