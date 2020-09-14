Advertisement

Code Ninja sees an increase in enrollment for STEM coding classes since school started

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - To some, it looks like kids playing a video game or with building blocks, but they’re also learning while doing it. It’s Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics.

“Code Ninja, we teach computer science, coding, STEM all the fun stuff," said Code Ninja Director, Audra Lehman.

Director Audra Lehman said Code Ninja is a perfect way to turn a child’s screen time intro a productive, learning tool.

“How many kids say they want to be a YouTuber or build a video games when they grow up. This is an excellent way to get them introduced into that into something they want to do to and get them set up for some awesome jobs in the future," said Lehman.

Lehman said jobs in science, technology, engineering and math are going unfilled because people are not trained.

“What we’re trying to do here is to get kids started early. Kids' brains are so moldable, and they can learn information so much quicker than adult," said Lehman.

She says, while they’ve been open since October, they’re noticing an uptick in enrollment since school started. Code Ninja has opportunities for students ages 5 to 14 and they’ve recently added a virtual program. Lehman said she can’t speak on how much STEM curriculum students are getting in school but from the feedback from parents, there’s only some exposure.

“Here at Code Ninja we try to fill that void and help our teachers in our community by providing that additional learning opportunity," said Lehman.

For more information on Code Ninja, click here.

