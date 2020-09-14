Douglas County deputy makes drug arrest in Ava

AVA, Mo. (KY3) -

A sharp-eyed corporal in Douglas County led to the arrest of two accused of drug offenses.

Laura Bengston and James E. Frye face multiple charges in the case, including delivery and possession of a controlled substance.

Corporal Taylor Wallace noticed Bengston in a vehicle in Ava. She was wanted on several warrants. Once the officer made the traffic stop, Bengston tried to walk away from the car. She was arrested. Officers then arrested Frye after a search of the car.

Investigators say they seized drugs and $5,000 in cash.

