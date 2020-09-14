Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searching for man the sheriff considers dangerous

AVA, Mo. (KY3) -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for man wanted for an assault and burglary.

Investigators say Doyle Wayne Shelton Jr., 46, of Ava has been seen trespassing on people’s property. They Shelton walked into a residence in the Rome area and assaulted a woman. Shelton was last seen driving green Mercury Cougar with a busted front windshield.

Sheriff Chris Degase arrested Shelton in November of 2017 for breaking into a home. For that crime he was sentenced to 12 years. But the sentence was suspended.

Call your local law enforcement immediately if you see Shelton. Sheriff Degase says because of Shelton’s state of mind, he should be considered dangerous.

