Advertisement

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searching for man the sheriff considers dangerous

Sheriff Degase says because of Doyle Shelton’s state of mind, he should be considered dangerous.
Sheriff Degase says because of Doyle Shelton’s state of mind, he should be considered dangerous.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVA, Mo. (KY3) -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for man wanted for an assault and burglary.

Investigators say Doyle Wayne Shelton Jr., 46, of Ava has been seen trespassing on people’s property. They Shelton walked into a residence in the Rome area and assaulted a woman. Shelton was last seen driving green Mercury Cougar with a busted front windshield.

Sheriff Chris Degase arrested Shelton in November of 2017 for breaking into a home. For that crime he was sentenced to 12 years. But the sentence was suspended.

Call your local law enforcement immediately if you see Shelton. Sheriff Degase says because of Shelton’s state of mind, he should be considered dangerous. 

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

On Your Side

ON YOUR SIDE: Lebanon, Mo. Police Department warning about scam disguised with their phone number

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
It is an age-old scam that has been around for a while, but now targeting a new group of people.

News

Lake Ozark looking at possible ‘tiny home’ development to help address affordable housing issue

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

Springfield’s Gillioz Theatre auctioning off posters from years of shows

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
For the first time, the Gillioz Theatre is opening the vault and assembled an online auction of 99 select posters, the vast majority signed by the artists.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet Weather Through the Weekend

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Temps warming to around 80°

News

Arkansas reports 399 new coronavirus cases, 10 more deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Latest News

News

Central Missouri deputy won’t be charged in woman’s shooting death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pettis County sheriff’s deputy shot Hannah Fizer, 25, after stopping her for traffic violations in Sedalia on June 13.

News

Obesity now joins the list of “underlying health conditions” that make COVID a higher-risk illness

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Hickman
According to the CDC obesity is now considered one of the underlying health conditions that could cause you to have a more serious case of COVID-19 of you get it.

News

Push for voter registration increases leading up to November election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kara Strickland
With the November election around the corner, there are lots of people trying to register new voters.

News

Man sentenced for shooting deaths of Dallas County, Mo. couple

Updated: 1 hour ago
A man charged with killing a married couple in Dallas County will spend the next 48 years in prison.

KY3

Update: woman found safe, endangered person advisory cancelled

Updated: 1 hours ago
Harmony Joy Shay, 19, disappeared after an incident at the Family Dollar on 2689 West Chestnut Sunday around 7:30 p.m.