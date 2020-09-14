Endangered Person Advisory: Police search for reported missing teenager from Springfield last seen shoved into car

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing teenager.

Harmony Joy Shay, 19, disappeared after an incident at the Family Dollar on 2689 West Chestnut Sunday around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators say Shay was seen being forced into the vehicle against her will by a man whose name is possibly Keith. The car was a silver four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota with tinted windows, a sunroof and damage to the hood near the headlight. The car did not have a front license plate.

Shay has tattoos on her right shoulder, ankles and hips. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

If you know anything about her whereabouts, call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.