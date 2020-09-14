Advertisement

Endangered Person Advisory: Police search for reported missing teenager from Springfield last seen shoved into car

Harmony Joy Shay, 19, disappeared after an incident at the Family Dollar on 2689 West Chestnut Sunday around 7:30 p.m.
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing teenager.

Investigators say Shay was seen being forced into the vehicle against her will by a man whose name is possibly Keith. The car was a silver four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota with tinted windows, a sunroof and damage to the hood near the headlight. The car did not have a front license plate.

Shay has tattoos on her right shoulder, ankles and hips. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

If you know anything about her whereabouts, call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

