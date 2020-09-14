Galloway Village residents hope concerns are heard

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Galloway Village Reconstruction projects public comment time is coming to a close.

The new reconstruction project hopes to widen the trail to 8-10 feet to help the trail be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

The project will repair and update 2,700 feet of existing asphalt trail and will require no tree removal.

Construction would start this winter and take a 60-day closure for one section of the trail.

The reconstruction project will be funded primarily through a federal Surface Transportation Block Grant with a 20% required local match.

Residents agree there does need to be some upgrades because they have safety concerns.

“They do have a crosswalk that’s painted on the road but there’s not a lot of signage," Betsy Johnson, from the Galloway Trail Neighborhood Associations said. “Although technically people in the crosswalk have the right away it’s not very often that people stop on Lone Pine to let people cross. People are very leery to cross there. And that’s a big concern,” said Johnson.

Another concern with the plans is how much closer it will bring the trail to a busy road. Neighbors hope the new plan will include a buffer between the road and the new path to keep trail-users safe.

