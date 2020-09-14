Advertisement

Lake Ozark looking at possible ‘tiny home’ development to help address affordable housing issue

A proposed cluster of four to 16 tiny homes off of School Road was proposed to the City of Lake Ozark in September 2020.(KY3)
By Andrew Havranek
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -"Workforce housing has been a big concern for the city since the LOREDC [Lake of the Ozarks Regional Economic Development Council] report came out a few years ago," said Harrison Fry, Lake Ozark’s Assistant City Administrator.

That report in 2016 found the Lake area needs more housing that people who work at the lake can afford.

“A lot of the folks when they think about the housing around here they think about million dollar homes with a beautiful dock and lakefront," Fry noted. “But, in reality, a lot of the folks who work here and need housing are not in the income bracket to afford places like that.”

A local developer wants to help.

Mark Wright with LCMC Enterprises owns land on School Road, near School of the Osage, just off the Bagnell Dam Strip.

He wants to build a cluster of four to 16 tiny homes on that land.

”We want to see those being between 300 to 800 square feet, with no more than three residents in a space, which would look like, traditionally, a set of parents and maybe a young child," Fry said.

The city is expected to vote on the proposal next week, then it goes to the Planning and Zoning board for a public hearing on October 7.

Planning and Zoning would have to allow a change to how that land is used.

“If everything went as quickly as possible, and we always know there can be hiccups, but if that was the case, he could probably begin construction in December.”

KY3/KSPR’s Andrew Havranek messaged Wright, who proposed the tiny home development, but Wright was unavailable for an interview.

