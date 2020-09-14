Advertisement

Logan-Rogersville Firefighters move into new $2.5 million fire station

The new fire station is part of a voter-approved tax-initiative passed in 2015.
The goal is to be moved in and fully operational by early October.
The goal is to be moved in and fully operational by early October.(New Logan-Rogersville Fire Station)
By Lexi Spivak
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Voters passed a tax-initiative in 2015 to build two new fire stations for the Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District. The first opened back in 2018. This week, crews are moving into their second new station. “$2.5 million dollars for this fire station here on Farm Road 164, just west of J Highway," said Logan-Rogersville Fire Chief Rich Stirts.

Included in the building are three bedrooms, a garage that can house three engines, and a spacious living quarters with a view.

There’s also the $200,000 training facility out back. Chief Stirts said having that training facility saves them time since they don’t have to travel to other areas for training.

He explained it also saves homeowners money. “What that does is reduce people’s tax rates, and so it gives us the ability to do on site training, live fire activities which for the ISO who rates what the insurance ratings are, it lowers that rate.”

The training also is helping keep firefighters sharp during a time when calls are down. “We’re running about 60 calls behind a month with COVID," said Stirts. “We have more extra time cause we’re not running as many calls and we want to make sure our firefighters are ready to go.”

Aside from the swag of the building, Stirts said the move to a more centralized location also cuts response times across the 175 square miles the Fire Protection District serves. “Here on the west side of the district is what was known as response zone 2," he began. “To better improve response times as an average to people to get in the middle of this response zone is where we’re at.”

The goal is to be moved in and fully operational by early October. They also hope to schedule a ribbon-cutting in November.

The tax-initiative passed in 2015 also allowed for additional hiring, pay raises, and more money in retirement funds.

Stirts said he hopes all of this will help recruit future generations of firefighters.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Galloway Village residents hope concerns are heard

Updated: 1 hour ago
The new reconstruction project hopes to widen it to 8-10 feet to help this trail be compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A dry stretch this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Beck
Temps warming to around 80°

News

Springfield Public Schools tracks 31 new COVID-19 cases last week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lexi Spivak
When SPS becomes aware of a positive case or the potential for an exposure, those who may have come in contact with that individual will be notified.

Local

Republic School District announces 3 positive cases of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The first is a STRIPES 360 employee, and the other two are high school students.

Latest News

News

St. Louis police officer shot while trying to make a traffic stop Sunday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
9th police officer shot in St. Louis since June 1.

News

Lake Taneycomo residents and marinas concerned about low water levels

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
For several boaters, residents and marina owners, inconsistent water levels on Lake Taneycomo have been like a constant guessing game.

News

Low levels for Lake Taneycomo

Updated: 10 hours ago
Michael Van Schoik reports.

News

Code Ninja sees an increase in enrollment for STEM coding classes since school started

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
Since October, Code Ninja has been giving students here in the Ozarks opportunities in STEM, coding and problem solving.

News

’100 Deadliest Days of Summer' over in Missouri, state doesn’t see increase in teen driver fatalities

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is referred to as the 100 deadliest days of summer for young drivers. Nationwide, that time sees an increase in fatalities for those young drivers. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that during this time there isn’t an increase in teen drivers involved fatal crashes.

Local

MDC to offer deer hunting clinic for kids with terminal, chronic illnesses

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a unique opportunity for youth with terminal or chronic illnesses to participate in a hunting clinic and mentored deer hunt this fall in northeast Missouri.