Logan-Rogersville Firefighters move into new $2.5 million fire station

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Voters passed a tax-initiative in 2015 to build two new fire stations for the Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District. The first opened back in 2018. This week, crews are moving into their second new station. “$2.5 million dollars for this fire station here on Farm Road 164, just west of J Highway," said Logan-Rogersville Fire Chief Rich Stirts.

Included in the building are three bedrooms, a garage that can house three engines, and a spacious living quarters with a view.

There’s also the $200,000 training facility out back. Chief Stirts said having that training facility saves them time since they don’t have to travel to other areas for training.

He explained it also saves homeowners money. “What that does is reduce people’s tax rates, and so it gives us the ability to do on site training, live fire activities which for the ISO who rates what the insurance ratings are, it lowers that rate.”

The training also is helping keep firefighters sharp during a time when calls are down. “We’re running about 60 calls behind a month with COVID," said Stirts. “We have more extra time cause we’re not running as many calls and we want to make sure our firefighters are ready to go.”

Aside from the swag of the building, Stirts said the move to a more centralized location also cuts response times across the 175 square miles the Fire Protection District serves. “Here on the west side of the district is what was known as response zone 2," he began. “To better improve response times as an average to people to get in the middle of this response zone is where we’re at.”

The goal is to be moved in and fully operational by early October. They also hope to schedule a ribbon-cutting in November.

The tax-initiative passed in 2015 also allowed for additional hiring, pay raises, and more money in retirement funds.

Stirts said he hopes all of this will help recruit future generations of firefighters.

