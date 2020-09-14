Man sentenced for shooting deaths of Dallas County, Mo. couple

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) -

A man charged with killing a married couple in Dallas County will spend the next 48 years in prison.

Billy Medley is one of two men accused of murdering Joe and Brandy Allen near Tunas in September of 2018. Medley pleaded guilty for his role in the murders back in June.

Jeff Stevenson also faces a murder charge. He returns to court in October.

The judge sentenced him for all nine felonies, including burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle and second-degree murder. Investigators say the Allens were killed after confronting the two men outside their house, stealing their cars.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.