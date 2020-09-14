Advertisement

Mercy holds job fair to fill nursing positions during nationwide shortage

Mercy has 100 nursing positions to fill.
Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Mercy Hospital in Springfield.(KY3)
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A nationwide nursing shortage is being felt right here in Springfield at Mercy hospital.

Mercy has 100 nursing positions available due to the shortage partially caused by people leaving during the pandemic, partially because of an influx of retirements of baby boomers.

To try and fill those positions, the hospital is having a hiring event on September 29 at the Hammons Heart Institute building.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Brittany Lanham, an RN at the hospital says that she loves her job.

“What I think is beautiful about the nursing profession as a whole is it’s a blend of medicine and the arts of healing," she says. "In regards to being with the patient through their healing journey. Getting to be alongside them for an extended time, through a 12-hour shift or sometimes a very extended length stay.”

