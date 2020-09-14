NOW HIRING: CoxHealth hosts virtual hiring fair in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Instead of gathering in person, CoxHealth senior recruiters will connect with interested applicants one-on-one during the health system’s first virtual career fair.

The fair begins Tuesday, Sept. 15. The event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., gives applicants the chance to chat virtually with recruiters about open positions. Currently, the health system has more than 600 openings in departments ranging from Environmental Services to Patient Safety and School Care, and a wide variety of clinical and non-clinical roles. Positions are available across the CoxHealth service area, and many require no prior medical experience.

To participate in the event, interested parties simply need to have an internet connection and a computer or mobile device.

