Republic School District announces 3 positive cases of COVID-19

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) -

Three new Covid-19 cases have been reported in the Republic School District.

The first is a STRIPES 360 employee, and the other two are high school students.

The STRIPES 360 employee was never on campus when contagious so no students or employees were placed on quarantine. The first high school student was on campus and considered contagious the first three hours of the day on September 8. The second high school student was on campus and considered contagious for partial days on September 8 and 9.

At the direction of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department all students and employees who were exposed to the individuals who tested positive for COVID19 have been individually contacted by phone call. Those needing to self-isolate and quarantine to help stop the spread have been directed to do so. If you did not receive an individual phone call about these situations, no action is needed. District sanitation practices were immediately implemented as well.

Exposure notifications will be distributed each evening that there is a positive case in the district.

