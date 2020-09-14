Seymour School District quarantines a 4th grade class after positive test of staff member
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
The Seymour School District quarantined a fourth-grade class after a fourth-grade staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee missed much of last week after symptoms began to show. The test later returned positive. The quarantine for the 15 students will last 14 days.
District Superintendent Steve Richards released this statement below on Facebook.