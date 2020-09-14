Advertisement

Springfield Public Schools tracks 31 new COVID-19 cases last week

Springfield Public Schools
Springfield Public Schools(KY3)
By Lexi Spivak
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the Springfield Public Schools (SPS) dashboard Monday morning, the district tracked 31 news cases of COVID-19 between Sunday, September 6 and Saturday, September 12.

Below are the dates and details that SPS sent to families during that week.

September 13 Cherokee Middle School: An individual has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual wore a mask while in the building. Due to appropriate physical distancing, there are no direct contacts and quarantine for others is therefore not required. Pipkin Middle School: An individual has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual wore a mask while in the building. Due to appropriate physical distancing, there are no direct contacts and quarantine for others is therefore not required.

September 11 Central High School: An individual has tested positive for COVID-19. There are a limited number of direct contacts who will need to quarantine. Those direct contacts have been notified and provided specific guidance. Hickory Hills K-8: An individual has tested positive for COVID-19. There are a limited number of direct contacts who will need to quarantine. Those direct contacts have been notified and provided specific guidance. Pershing K-8: An individual has tested positive for COVID-19. There are a limited number of direct contacts who will need to quarantine. Those direct contacts have been notified and provided specific guidance.

September 10 Central High School: An individual who has a presence in the building on Thursdays and Fridays has tested positive for COVID-19. There are a limited number of direct contacts who will need to quarantine. Those direct contacts have been notified and provided specific guidance. Hillcrest High School: An individual has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual wore a mask while in the building. Due to appropriate physical distancing, there are no direct contacts and quarantine for others is therefore not required.

September 9 Bissett Elementary: An individual has tested positive for COVID-19. There are a limited number of direct contacts who will need to quarantine. These individuals have been contacted and provided specific guidance. Hillcrest High School: An individual has tested positive for COVID-19. There are a limited number of direct contacts who will need to quarantine. These individuals have been contacted and provided specific guidance. Twain Elementary: An individual has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual wore a mask while in the building. Due to appropriate physical distancing, there are no direct contacts and quarantine for others is therefore not required.

September 8 Fremont Elementary: An individual has tested positive for COVID-19. There are a limited number of direct contacts who will need to quarantine. These individuals have been contacted and provided specific guidance. Parkview High School: An individual who is in the building on Mondays and Tuesdays has tested positive for COVID-19. There are a limited number of direct contacts who will need to quarantine. These individuals have been contacted and provided specific guidance.

September 7 Delaware Elementary: An individual has tested positive for COVID-19. There are a limited number of direct contacts who will need to quarantine. These individuals have been contacted and provided specific guidance.

September 6 Holland Elementary: An individual has tested positive for COVID-19. There are a limited number of direct contacts who will need to quarantine. These individuals have been contacted and provided specific guidance.

