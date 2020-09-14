Springfield’s Gillioz Theatre auctioning off posters from years of shows

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

For the first time, the Gillioz Theatre is opening the vault and assembled an online auction of 99 select posters, the vast majority signed by the artists.

Now this collection is available in a special online auction with funds earmarked to keep the theatre alive during this unprecedented shutdown. Maybe you shared a special evening with one of these artists, maybe you are a fan looking for an autograph, or maybe just a supporter of the Gillioz and want to take part in this historic event - whatever your reason, here’s your opportunity to own a piece of history!

These 11x17 unframed posters are officially curated pieces of Gillioz memorabilia. Certified and stamped on the reverse and verified as one of less than five in existence. Only one of each event is being offered to the public at this time. You can view the catalog, place a bid and even make cash donations to support the Gillioz by visiting HERE.

