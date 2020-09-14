St. Louis police officer shot while trying to make a traffic stop Sunday night

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) -

A police officer is recovering after getting shot while trying to stop a car Sunday night.

Officers tried to stop the driver for not having a license plate. The driver pulled to the side of the road, but then sped off. Police followed the car, that’s when a passenger started firing shots at the officers.

A 35-year-old officer, who has been a member of the force for 12 years was shot in the shoulder. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

This is the 9th police officer to be shot in St. Louis since June 1. “This is just an extremely rough time to be a police officer. As you know, we lost officer Tamarris Bohannon a little over a week ago. In each instance, all the officer was trying to do, was do their job, and they’re coming under gunfire. This is unprecedented violence against police that we’re experiencing in St. Louis right now," said Chief John Hayden.

Police found the car, but they haven’t found the people who were inside the vehicle.

