TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Turkey Two Ways

Save time in the kitchen by making two meals from one batch of ground turkey.
By Maria Neider
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Courtesy: Dietitian Alix Opfer
Courtesy: Dietitian Alix Opfer(KY3)

Turkey Two Ways

Recipes courtesy: Dietitian Alix Opfer of Achieving Your Best

INGREDIENTS:

· 2 lbs ground turkey

· 2 tsp paprika

· ½ large onion or 1 small onion

· 2-3 cloves garlic

· 1 tsp red pepper flakes

· 2 tbsp olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Heat 2 tablespoon of olive oil over medium heat.

2. Add the onion, sauté until translucent. Add garlic and sauté, about 1 minute.

3. Add the turkey, paprika and red pepper flakes.

4. Break the turkey into pieces, while cooking until browned.

5. Split the turkey into two even parts for two different recipes.

Ground Turkey Stuffed Peppers

INGREDIENTS

· 1 lb. ground turkey (already cooked)

· 1 c. rice

· 1 c. marinara

· 1 c. shredded pepper jack cheese

· 4 bell peppers, tops removed

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat oven to 375°

In a large bowl, combine the cooked ground turkey, cooked rice, marinara, and shredded pepper jack cheese. Spoon the mixture into hollowed peppers and top with the remaining cheese. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes until the peppers are tender and the mixture warmed through.

Nutrition Facts:

{4 servings}

Per serving: 472 kcal , 49g carb, 38g protein, 16g fat, 4mg iron, 556mg potassium

Recipe courtesy: Dietitian Alix Opfer
Recipe courtesy: Dietitian Alix Opfer(KY3)

Ground Turkey Pasta

INGREDIENTS

· 1 box whole wheat pasta

· 1 c. broccoli florets

· 1-2 tbsp olive oil

· 1 lb ground turkey (already cooked)

· 1/3 c. chopped fresh basil

· 1/4 c. Parmesan cheese

INSTRUCTIONS:

Cook the pasta according to the instructions on the package. During the last 2 minutes of cooking, add the broccoli. Drain the broccoli and pasta and return to the pot. Cover and set aside. Add to pasta mixture with 2 tbsp olive oil. Mix until combined. Add Parmesan cheese and fresh basil when serving.

Nutrition Facts:

(5-6 servings)

317 kcal, 13 g carb, 28g protein, 17g fat, 199mg calcium

