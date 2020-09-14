Advertisement

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers find stream-bed concerns after crews remove bridge along Bull Creek

Some are concerned about damage done to Bull Creek when a problem low water bridge was removed.
By Linda Simmons
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports contractors working to remove a low water bridge in Bull Creek in Taney County conducted unauthorized dredging and channelization of the creek.

Representatives inspected the bridge September 9 after receiving several reports of disturbance. They tell KY3 News they are evaluating the violations. The landowner will have to reply with a plan to restore the stream-bed back to its contours. The permittee will also need to hire someone with expertise in stream-bed restoration. The work will also have to be coordinated with the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is also investigating the damage and says the excavation done in the creek violates both state and federal clean water laws.

Two families filed wrongful death lawsuits in Taney County court involving the safety of a law-water crossing on Bull Creek. Firefighters with the Western Taney County Fire Protection District rescued one person along Bull Creek in June. Another woman drowned when she kayaked through the spot in June. Two others floating Bull Creek drowned in the summer of 2019.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

