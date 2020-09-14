Advertisement

Webster County Sheriff’s Office invites public to honor sergeant killed in crash

Sgt. Justin Burney/Webster County Sheriff's Office
Sgt. Justin Burney/Webster County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the public to honor a sergeant killed in a crash near Marshfield.

Sergeant Justin Burney died in the crash. Burney, a graduate of Niangua High School and Drury’s police academy, also worked for the Bolivar Police Department. One of Burney’s children suffered serious injuries in the crash.

A processional route through Marshfield is scheduled Wednesday between 11 a.m. and noon. It will travel through Spur Drive from West Jackson Street to Banning Street. The sheriff’s office is encouraging the public to show their support for the officer along the route.

