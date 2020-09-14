Weekly cases of COVID-19 declining on Missouri State University campus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Missouri State University reports a decline in cases of COVID-19 throughout its student body.

Cases of the virus dropped by more than half in the last seven days. MSU health leaders report 104 positive cases from last week, compared to 267 cases ending September 6. The school administered 624 tests.

Missouri State established a COVID‑19 Response Team working closely with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to assist with contact tracing for individuals affiliated with campus who have tested positive. The response team relies on county public health experts to determine protocols for how to handle positive tests of faculty, staff or students. These protocols guide the assessment of positive cases and identifying those who require quarantine.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.