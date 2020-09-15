2 rival Ozarks communities coming together to raise awareness for hidden heart conditions

LINCOLN, Mo. (KY3) -

Two rival Ozarks towns will join together to raise awareness about hidden heart conditions.

The towns of Lincoln and Windsor are long time rivals on the football field, but they are planning to team up for even more youth heart screenings.

Devon Parrott, 18, learned of his heart condition, when he was ten. He collapsed in a hallway at school and fortunately woke up again. Doctors have been able to treat his condition, and Devon’s been able to live an active life because they know about it. But for many, the first warning sign is death.

In a heart screening event just a couple weeks ago, through the Devon’s Beat organization, doctors found multiple heart problems in Windsor students, one of them being the same condition as Devon’s- Long QT Syndrome. The screening event in Windsor found Chase Hampton, 12, has another dangerous heart condition called Wolff Parkinson White Syndrome. While he has to sit out of sports awaiting a procedure, his parents are glad they know. And the families and communities are now determined to get more kids screened.

“We would have had no idea,” said Presley Hampton, Chase’s mother. “He is an athlete. He plays all sports, he runs around here with endless energy. We would have had no clue, no clue without this test."

“The knowing is the hardest and having a kid have to sit out of a sport is really hard, but when it comes full circle, they realize, thank goodness that we did do this,” said Angela Parrott, Devon’s mother.

Despite major complications during a heart procedure, Devon recently walked in the annual Devon’s Beat 5K, raising money for other kids to get screened. And rivals Lincoln and Windsor are planning to have a big heart screening event for all the surrounding towns very soon.

