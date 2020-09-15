COVID-19 policies impacting Big Brothers, Big Sister mentoring

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Big Brothers, Big Sisters is revamping the way their organization helps kids.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks launched what’s called focus area mentoring on Tuesday.This new approach pairs an adult and a child, but with an emphasis in one of several areas ranging from tutoring to career planning to simply sitting down together for a meal.

The group’s CEO says that in the midst of a pandemic it’s vital that at-risk kids have things to look forward to.

“If they’re home all week just working on school work and can’t get out much if they’ve got someone they know is going to be there on Thursday at noon to even take them to McDonalds' for lunch that’s exciting to look forward to because their world changed dramatically,” said Ashley French of Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Ozarks. “So to be able to have that kind caring adult that you look forward to is pretty exciting.”

French says about fifty local kids are on a waiting list right now hoping someone will sign up to be their “big”.

