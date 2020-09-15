Edwards-Helaire looks to build on starring debut for Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire showed the NFL that his skill set translates quite nicely to the sped-up world of pro football.

The first-round pick ran 25 times for 138 yards, highlighted by a 27-yard touchdown scamper, in leading Kansas City to a 34-20 victory over Houston last week. And while he failed to catch a pass, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes targeted him twice in a sign of just how comfortable he is in the passing game.

Now, the challenge for Edwards-Helaire will be to show that he can put together those kinds of performances on a week-to-week basis.

