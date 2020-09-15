Advertisement

FALSE NEGATIVES: Why timing is everything with COVID-19 testing

By Kara Strickland
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says many people may be confused on when to get tested for COVID-19 after an exposure. Here in the Ozarks, experts say the wrong timing could lead you to a false negative.

“Some people might have thought ‘oh I’m negative, I’ll just go and live life as normal because I have that negative result,' and I think that is what is so scary about it," said KY3’s Nikki Ogle.

Nikki opted for a COVID-19 test after coming in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. Her initial results? Negative.

“I knew that I was more than likely positive and that negative result became all the more frustrating when I lost my taste and smell," she said.

Days later, Nikki was able to get in for a second test. That one came back positive.

”The stress of possibly exposing my family members was just as bad as feeling under the weather because I didn’t know whether I had it or not, so I didn’t know whether to freak my family out," she said. “I didn’t know when I was potentially contagious because you don’t get contacted from the health department until you’ve tested positive.”

Dr. Nancy Yoon, Chief Medical Officer for the Springfield-Greene County Health Department said with the coronavirus, timing is everything.

“The optimal time frame to get tested would be in that five to seven day window after someone has been exposed," Dr. Yoon said. “You need to give it a few days for the levels of the virus to be high enough in the body so that the lab can detect that result."

Dr. Yoon said many people don’t realize how long they need to quarantine after an exposure.

”Even if a person gets a negative test result at day five or something like that, they do still need to quarantine for 14 days because it could take up to that 14-day period to become infected," Dr. Yoon said.

If you test positive, Dr. Yoon said it is probably accurate.

”There is different testing problems, you know if a sample wasn’t obtained well enough or it didn’t get in the right place or if it was tested too early, those are situations where you could get a false negative, but we’re not really concerned about having false positives," Dr. Yoon said.

Nikki recovered from the virus and is doing well.

Dr. Yoon said if you feel your symptoms are getting worse, she does recommend getting re-tested.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,300+ new COVID-19 cases; Arkansas up nearly 700 cases

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

News

One Springfield-area subdivision covered in a construction mess

Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael Van Schoik reports.

News

Springfield City Utilities placing fiber lines in neighborhoods, a few damages in one

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Springfield City Utilities is working on a project to place new fiber lines down across the area in several neighborhoods, allowing for a faster internet option.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Week of Dry Weather

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Slightly warmer today

Latest News

News

Bipartisan campaign urging Missouri voters to reject ‘Amendment 3’ in November election

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Douglas County authorities searching for man considered dangerous

Updated: 2 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Effort to test young athletes raises awareness for hidden heart conditions

Updated: 2 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Bipartisan campaign urging Missouri voters to reject ‘Amendment 3’ in November election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
A bipartisan campaign is urging voters to reject 'Amendment 3' on the Missouri ballot in November.

News

Homeland Security document says White Supremacy group biggest threat, local expert disagrees

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
Leaked documents from the Department of Homeland Security say "White supremacists are the gravest terror threat to the United States," but a local expert on the topic disagrees.

News

Dentists warn about the dangers of grinding teeth

Updated: 2 hours ago
Robert Hahn reports.