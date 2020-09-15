Advertisement

Greene County Dispatch has options for contacting 911

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

After receiving a video chat call from her grandmother, Mindi Phillips was instantly worried.

“I could see her not breathing. She couldn’t talk right. I could see all this stuff but I couldn’t do anything about it," said Phillips.

So Phillips hung up and immediately called 911.

“I was with my mother at the time. My phone rang about ten times. I hung up and said, why don’t you try and the same thing happened with her," said Phillips.

Phillips kept trying and eventually reached emergency dispatchers who sent help to her grandmother.

“Everything wound up great," said Phillips. “It didn’t take the paramedics long to get there but it was the initial experience.”

She said it was a terrifying feeling not to get through right away, so Phillips wants to know what other options there are if you can’t get through  911.

”There can be occasions when there’s outages of 911 service with various carriers," said Greene County 911 Emergency Communications Director, Kris Inman.

Greene County 911 Emergency Communications Director, Kris Inman said it’s very rare that a person’s 911 call won’t connect.

“It doesn’t happen very often," said Inman. “When it does happen we encourage folks to try a different phone. Try a different carrier."

Inman said calling 911 isn’t the only option, you can also text.

”It’s a great back up and it’s great if you don’t have any other way," said Inman. “We like to have you call us. We like to talk to you. We also get some data when you call us."

He said another option is calling the non-emergency number for local law enforcement.

“911 folks, we like to think of ourselves as the first, first responders. This is the very first place you get to. We’re the ones who get that vital information from you to give it to the responders," said Inman.

