Increased stress may be causing increased dental problems

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s pretty safe to say 2020 has been a stressful year. That could be what’s causing a problem dentists are seeing more of these days.

A lot of you working from home, many of you still have kids at home and some of you are dealing with financial and even health issues. All this adding up to a whole lot of stress.

“We’re seeing a lot of that these days with the COVID-19 situation going on," said Dr. Andrew Johns, dentist at Myer and Johns. "And we see lots of stress and people are on more stress than they even know, and a lot of the times that comes out in grinding on the teeth.”

This happens especially when sleeping.

“Most of the damage that you have can happen at night because you’re grinding constantly and working on those teeth,” said Dr. Johns.

And this can cause a whole host of problems.

“Headaches, muscle cheek aches, neck aches," said Dr. Johns. "Obviously, you can have damage to your teeth from the grinding and flattening your teeth, even into cracking your teeth.”

A couple more things that Doctor Johns mentioned that if you are having issues with your teeth, jaw, headaches, things along those lines make sure you’re speaking with your dentist. Another is the use of a night guard, or an occlusal guard, that helps relax the jaw muscles particularly while you are sleeping, but it can also be used during the day to help relieve a little bit of stress.

