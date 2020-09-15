Advertisement

Man from Macks Creek sentenced to prison for the shooting deaths of a couple near Tunas, Mo

Joseph and Brandy Allen
Joseph and Brandy Allen(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEAR TUNAS, Mo. (KY3) -

Billy Medley, 24, of Macks Creek will spend 48 years in prison for shooting and killing Joseph and Brandy Allen in September 2018.

Investigators say the couple had gone outside to confront Medley and another man Jeffrey Stevenson stealing their cars. Investigators say the two shot the couple in their front yard.

Court documents say video from two nearby businesses showed a truck, identified by a nearby car repair shop as Stevenson’s, as well as the truck stolen from the Allen’s home pass through the area at different times.

The Allen’s truck was found the next day by Stevenson’s grandmother in the woods not far from her Macks Creek home.

Investigators learned Stevenson and Medley were seen together with a third person, identified as “D.L.”

“D.L.” told police she saw Stevenson with a black handgun in the front of his pants while they were smoking marijuana.

The gun and ammunition was reportedly sold to a man from the Macks Creek area by Medley and Stephenson.

The man who bought the gun turned it over to investigators, who determined the ammunition matched the shell casings found at the crime scene.

He also told officers he heard Stevenson say, “They were shot in the head.”

Medley pleaded guilty to nine felony charges including two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts of armed criminal action, 2nd degree burglary and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

The judge sentenced Medley to 24 years in prison on each count of second degree murder. Those sentences will run consecutively, while the sentences for the other charges will run concurrently.

Stephenson is scheduled to have a plea hearing on October 8. He is charged with five felony counts including two second degree murder charges.

