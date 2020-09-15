Niangua School District goes virtual after case of COVID-19

NIANGUA, Mo. (KY3) -

The Niangua School District will switch to a virtual learning schedule after positive cases of COVID-19.

The switch happens Wednesday. The virtual learning will least through at least Friday, October 2. The school canceled all extra-curricular activities as the school learns from home.

The district asks parents to sign up fro free meals through the school. Parents can pick up meals from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. or ask for delivery.

