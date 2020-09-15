Advertisement

Police investigating deadly pedestrian crash on U.S. 65 in Hollister, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) -

The Hollister (Mo.) Police Department is investigating a deadly crash killing a pedestrian.

Officers responded to the crash Tuesday morning in the northbound lanes of U.S. 65.

Investigators say the driver in a tractor-trailer struck the victim, 50, from Mountain Home. Officers tried to revive him at the scene. Police have not released the victim’s name pending next of kin notification.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

