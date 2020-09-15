Police investigating deadly pedestrian crash on U.S. 65 in Hollister, Mo.

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) -

The Hollister (Mo.) Police Department is investigating a deadly crash killing a pedestrian.

Officers responded to the crash Tuesday morning in the northbound lanes of U.S. 65.

Investigators say the driver in a tractor-trailer struck the victim, 50, from Mountain Home. Officers tried to revive him at the scene. Police have not released the victim’s name pending next of kin notification.

